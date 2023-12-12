Dense fog disrupts Paturia-Daulatdia ferry services

Poor visibility caused by thick fog has disrupted the ferry services on Paturia-Daulatdia route on 12 December. Photo: UNB

Poor visibility caused by thick fog has disrupted the ferry services on the Paturia-Daulatdia route since midnight, causing immense suffering for commuters.

Mohiuddin Russell, manager of the Aricha section of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC), said the ferry services remained suspended from 12 am due to poor visibility.

The ferry 'Bonolota' carrying vehicles and passengers remained stranded in the middle of the Padma River since the suspension of the services, he said.

Seven ferries are stuck at Paturia Ghat and four at Daulatdia Ghat.

Several hundreds of vehicles waiting to cross the river remain stuck on both sides of the river due to the suspension of the ferry services.

The service will resume once the fog dissipates, said the official.