Ferry capsize in Padma: Divers start salvage operation

Bangladesh

UNB
18 January, 2024, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2024, 03:31 pm

Related News

Ferry capsize in Padma: Divers start salvage operation

Meanwhile, the transport workers expressed dissatisfaction over the slow progress of the salvage operation.

UNB
18 January, 2024, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2024, 03:31 pm
A covered van being pulled up from Padma River. Photo: Noman Mahmud
A covered van being pulled up from Padma River. Photo: Noman Mahmud

Divers from Bangladesh Navy have started operation to salvage the sunken trucks from the Padma River, a day after a ferry capsize near Paturia ferry ghat in Manikganj district.

Rescue ship Rustom reached the spot around 11 am on Thursday but rescue vessel Pratya did not reach till noon. As a result, the authorities failed to conduct  operation to salvage sunken ferry Rajanigandha.

Shah Jahan, director (river preservation and Management department) of Bangladesh Inland and Water Transport Authority (BIWTA), said the operation to rescue the ferry will start when rescue vessel Prarya  will arrive here.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

But the divers from Bangladesh Navy are conducting drives to salvage the sunken trucks from the river, he said.

Already a truck was salvaged from the spot, said Shah Paran, head of the divers' team.

They are also trying to rescue the other sunken trucks, he added.

Meanwhile, the transport workers expressed dissatisfaction over the slow progress of the salvage operation.

Earlier on Wednesday, the ferry named 'Rajanigandha' with pick-up trucks and covered vans sank in the river.

Two separate probe bodies were formed over ferry capsize on Wednesday.

Manikganj District Commissioner Rehana Akhter formed one of the committees while another was formed by the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC).

 

Top News

Padma Bridge / Ferry

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

J R R Tolkien: The writer of worlds

J R R Tolkien: The writer of worlds

5h | Features
More than five decades on, the genocide during the Liberation War in 1971 remains unrecognised. Photo: UNB

When recognising genocide becomes a matter of political convenience

6h | Panorama
Muhammad Ali: Who flew like a butterfly and stung like a bee

Muhammad Ali: Who flew like a butterfly and stung like a bee

20h | Features
Sketch: TBS

Man on 'EcoFlow Revive' mission: How Hasibul Hasan Ahmed plans to revive Banani lake

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Pakistan hits back in response to Iran's attack

Pakistan hits back in response to Iran's attack

2h | Videos
Samsung lost its supremacy to Apple after 12 years

Samsung lost its supremacy to Apple after 12 years

3h | Videos
Further drop feared in sending housemaids as Saudi employers to pay less migration cost

Further drop feared in sending housemaids as Saudi employers to pay less migration cost

5h | Videos
Young family members of the star cricketers will be seen in this year's Under-19 World Cup

Young family members of the star cricketers will be seen in this year's Under-19 World Cup

18h | Videos