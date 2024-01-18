Ferry capsize in Padma: Divers start salvage operation

A covered van being pulled up from Padma River. Photo: Noman Mahmud

Divers from Bangladesh Navy have started operation to salvage the sunken trucks from the Padma River, a day after a ferry capsize near Paturia ferry ghat in Manikganj district.

Rescue ship Rustom reached the spot around 11 am on Thursday but rescue vessel Pratya did not reach till noon. As a result, the authorities failed to conduct operation to salvage sunken ferry Rajanigandha.

Shah Jahan, director (river preservation and Management department) of Bangladesh Inland and Water Transport Authority (BIWTA), said the operation to rescue the ferry will start when rescue vessel Prarya will arrive here.

But the divers from Bangladesh Navy are conducting drives to salvage the sunken trucks from the river, he said.

Already a truck was salvaged from the spot, said Shah Paran, head of the divers' team.

They are also trying to rescue the other sunken trucks, he added.

Meanwhile, the transport workers expressed dissatisfaction over the slow progress of the salvage operation.

Earlier on Wednesday, the ferry named 'Rajanigandha' with pick-up trucks and covered vans sank in the river.

Two separate probe bodies were formed over ferry capsize on Wednesday.

Manikganj District Commissioner Rehana Akhter formed one of the committees while another was formed by the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC).