Olympic association’s executive committee meeting with army chief in chair

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 March, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2022, 10:26 pm

The second meeting of the executive committee of the Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) took place at the Army Multipurpose Complex in Dhaka Cantonment on Thursday.

Chief of Army Staff, SM General Shafiuddin Ahmed, presided over the meeting, read a press release of the Inter-service Public Relation Directorate.

At the beginning of the meeting, the committee expressed its heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for donating Tk20 crore from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the BOA for bringing more dynamism to the work of the association.

The meeting confirmed that residential training will start on 1 March for those participating in the 22nd Commonwealth Games, the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games, and the 19th Asian Games this year.

Training will be provided for 12 individual disciplines (archery, athletics, boxing, fencing, gymnastics, karate, shooting, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, weight lifting, and wrestling) under the supervision of the BOA.

The meeting decided to include the Bangladesh Women's Football Team for the 19th Asian Games and the 4th Asian Youth Games.

For smooth and effective operations of the BOA, six subcommittees were formed, namely for training and development, solidarity, information and media, administration and purchasing, medical and anti-doping, and a finance, audit, planning and budget subcommittee.

More subcommittees will be formed in due course.

