Oil tanker fire in Savar: RHD to probe contractors' negligence

Bangladesh

Noman Mahmud
03 April, 2024, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2024, 08:47 pm

Related News

Oil tanker fire in Savar: RHD to probe contractors' negligence

The fire occurred around 5:30 am on Tuesday on the Aricha-bound lane of the highway. The oil tanker overturned, spilling fuel that ignited and engulfed nearby vehicles. 

Noman Mahmud
03 April, 2024, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2024, 08:47 pm
Oil tanker overturns in Savar on 2 April 2024. Photo: TBS
Oil tanker overturns in Savar on 2 April 2024. Photo: TBS

The Roads and Highways Department (RHD) will investigate if negligence on the part of the RHD contractors caused the oil tanker fire on the Dhaka-Aricha highway in Savar that claimed four lives.

The fire occurred around 5:30 am on Tuesday on the Aricha-bound lane of the highway. The oil tanker overturned, spilling fuel that ignited and engulfed nearby vehicles. 

Locals and witnesses alleged that the roads department had recently placed cement blocks to create a temporary U-loop. However, there were inadequate warning signs like lights or signage that might have contributed to the accident.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Mohammad Ahad Ullah, an executive engineer of RHD (Dhaka Division), said they're investigating if the contractors followed proper procedures while installing the U-loop. He added discussions are ongoing about forming a probe committee.

Ahad Ullah claimed that their initial probe report suggests the driver lost control and hit the median before overturning near the blocks. 

1 killed, 8 Injured as oil tanker overturns setting fire to four vehicles on Dhaka-Aricha Highway

He said under the Dhaka-Aricha highway widening project, three companies are jointly working on the construction of the U-loops on the highway. The companies are Abed Mansoor Construction, Hasan Techno Builders, and Reliable Builders.

"We have already made eight U-loops on the highway but there was no problem anywhere," he said.

However, fire department officials believe the narrowed road due to the blocks played a significant role in the accident.

An official from the Directorate of Fire Services and Civil Defense, wishing anonymity, attributed the narrowness of the road, caused by barriers installed by the Roads and Highways Department, as the primary cause.

He believes the accident was entirely due to the negligence of the RHD on the road.

The highway police have filed a case against the unidentified driver of the oil tanker. 

Deputy Inspector Babul Akhtar, who is temporarily in charge of the Highway Police, told TBS that initially they could not verify the documents of the oil tanker as there was no number plate, and the driver's identity was not known.

Six more people were also injured in the incident and they were undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Unit in the capital.

Top News

RHD / Bangladesh / Oil Tanker / Savar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Aerial view of the Dali cargo vessel which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge causing it to collapse in Baltimore, Maryland on 26 March. Photo: REUTERS

Will bridge collapse hurt global supply chains?

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Manage your money: Personal finance tips for Gen Z

8h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Learn a new language F.A.S.T

9h | Pursuit
As night progresses, people flock to the numerous eateries and restaurants of Puran Dhaka to have Sehri. Clothing factories and tailoring shops in the area are also running in full swing for upcoming Eid. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Into the nocturnal world of Puran Dhaka in Ramadan

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The shoe production target for Eid-ul-Fitr has dropped to half

The shoe production target for Eid-ul-Fitr has dropped to half

16m | Videos
Forbes list of the world's richest people

Forbes list of the world's richest people

2h | Videos
India-China tension again over name change in Arunachal Pradesh

India-China tension again over name change in Arunachal Pradesh

3h | Videos
Despite the sanctions, the West still depends on Russia

Despite the sanctions, the West still depends on Russia

1h | Videos