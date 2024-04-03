Oil tanker fire in Savar: RHD to probe contractors' negligence

The Roads and Highways Department (RHD) will investigate if negligence on the part of the RHD contractors caused the oil tanker fire on the Dhaka-Aricha highway in Savar that claimed four lives.

The fire occurred around 5:30 am on Tuesday on the Aricha-bound lane of the highway. The oil tanker overturned, spilling fuel that ignited and engulfed nearby vehicles.

Locals and witnesses alleged that the roads department had recently placed cement blocks to create a temporary U-loop. However, there were inadequate warning signs like lights or signage that might have contributed to the accident.

Mohammad Ahad Ullah, an executive engineer of RHD (Dhaka Division), said they're investigating if the contractors followed proper procedures while installing the U-loop. He added discussions are ongoing about forming a probe committee.

Ahad Ullah claimed that their initial probe report suggests the driver lost control and hit the median before overturning near the blocks.

He said under the Dhaka-Aricha highway widening project, three companies are jointly working on the construction of the U-loops on the highway. The companies are Abed Mansoor Construction, Hasan Techno Builders, and Reliable Builders.

"We have already made eight U-loops on the highway but there was no problem anywhere," he said.

However, fire department officials believe the narrowed road due to the blocks played a significant role in the accident.

An official from the Directorate of Fire Services and Civil Defense, wishing anonymity, attributed the narrowness of the road, caused by barriers installed by the Roads and Highways Department, as the primary cause.

He believes the accident was entirely due to the negligence of the RHD on the road.

The highway police have filed a case against the unidentified driver of the oil tanker.

Deputy Inspector Babul Akhtar, who is temporarily in charge of the Highway Police, told TBS that initially they could not verify the documents of the oil tanker as there was no number plate, and the driver's identity was not known.

Six more people were also injured in the incident and they were undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Unit in the capital.