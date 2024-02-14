'Ocean Book Festival' begins at Cox's Bazar beach

The eight-day 'Ocean Book Festival' kicked off for the second time at Laboni Point of Cox's Bazar beach today (14 February).

This festival, with a call to protect the sea, will continue until 21 February.

Former cabinet secretary Kabir Bin Anwar formally inaugurated the festival this evening.

Ten publishing houses of Dhaka and Chattogram are participating in the festival organised by Istition in cooperation with Cox's Bazar district administration.