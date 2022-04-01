Reciter Hasan Arif passes away
He was on life support for a long time due to Covid and other complications
Prominent reciter and general secretary of Sammilita Sangskritik Jote Hasan Arif has passed away.
He breathed his last at the age of 57 at a city hospital Friday (1 April), reads a press release.
Hasan Arif was on life support for a long time due to Covid and other complications.
Education Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Dipu Moni MP has expressed deep grief over his death.
In a condolence message, the minister said that Arif played a pioneering role in numerous democratic and cultural movements starting from the anti-autocratic movement of the 1990s.
Dr Dipu Moni also conveyed condolences to the bereaved family of the departed.