Reciter Hasan Arif passes away 

Prominent reciter and general secretary of Sammilita Sangskritik Jote Hasan Arif has passed away.

He breathed his last at the age of 57 at a city hospital Friday (1 April), reads a press release.

Hasan Arif was on life support for a long time due to Covid and other complications.

Education Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Dipu Moni MP has expressed deep grief over his death.

In a condolence message, the minister said that Arif played a pioneering role in numerous democratic and cultural movements starting from the anti-autocratic movement of the 1990s.

Dr Dipu Moni also conveyed condolences to the bereaved family of the departed.