Nazma Rahim, mother of Acting Chief Justice Enayetur Rahim, passes away

Nazma Rahim, mother of acting chief justice M Enayetur Rahim, died of old-age complications at a hospital in the capital on Wednesday. She was 80.

She breathed her last around 3:00pm while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Nazma Rahim is the wife of the late M Abdur Rahim, one of the members of the draft constitution formulation committee and organiser of the great Liberation War.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed deep shock and sorrow at her death.

The Namaz-e-Janaza of Nazma Rahim will be held at a mosque near the Minister Apartment of Baily Road in the city, reports BSS.

She will be buried next to her husband in the family graveyard after the third Namaz-e-Janaza at Panchkur High School grounds in Jalalpur village of the district on Thursday, reports UNB.

Nazma Rahim was a close friend of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. She is the mother of Jatiya Sangsad Whip Iqbalur Rahim.