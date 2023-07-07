Bangladesh's renowned Urdu poet Ahmed Ilias dies
He breathed his last at a hospital in Dhaka around 1:00 pm on Friday.
Ahmed Ilias, renowned Urdu poet and executive director of Al-Falah Bangladesh, passed away today at the age of 90.
He breathed his last at a hospital in Dhaka around 1:00 pm on Friday.
Ahmed was suffering from multiple old-age complications.
Born on 25 August 1934 in Kolkata, India, Ahmed is survived by his six daughters, a son and a number of grandchildren.
He established Al-Falah Bangladesh in 1981 and was the founding executive director of the non-government organisation. He was also the advisor of Bangla-Urdu Sahitya Foundation.
The renowned Urdu literary figure started his career as an Urdu journalist in 1960 and worked until 1971.
Al-Falah Bangladesh expresses its deep sympathy with the bereaved family.