Nine Chattogram journalists awarded by Rotary Club  

Nine journalists of Chattogram were awarded by the Rotary International District 3282 Bangladesh in recognition of their remarkable contributions to humanitarian services.

The awards were presented during the Rotary Club of Chittagong Imperial's District Public Image Seminar, held at a city hotel on Saturday, reads a press release.

These individuals were awarded for their dedication to both journalism and the Rotary Club's mission of serving humanity.

The awardees include Salahuddin Md Reza, Bureau Chief of Daily Ittefaq and president of Chattogram Press Club, Rotarian M Nasirul Hoque, editor of Nagar News, Rotarian Kazi Md Abul Munsur, deputy editor of Daily Protidiner Sangbad, Rotarian Debdulal Bhowmik, assistant editor of Dainik Purbadesh and secretary of Chattogram Press Club, Rotarian Mohammad Yousuf, chief-editor of Weekly Chatganr Bani, Aliur Rahman Rushai, special correspondent at Amader Notun Shomoy, Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury, staff correspondent of The Business Standard, Mahbubur Rahman Sumon, editor of Daily Ilsheypar, and Jalal Uddin Bablu, editor of weekly Shamsher Nagar.

Apart from these nine journalists, local and national newspapers and TV channels have also been given mementos for reporting various programs of Rotary.

Rotary district governor Engineer Motiur Rahman was the chief guest at the event with Rotarian Nazrul Islam Nantu in the chair. Former district governors of Rotary Club, District Officials, and club members of different regions participated in the event.