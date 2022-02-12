NIA Special court convicts ABT member for terror conspiracy

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) special court in Kolkata has sentenced an Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) operative for his involvement in a conspiracy to commit terrorist activities in India.

The special court in Kolkata sentenced seven years imprisonment and a fine of 16,000 Rupees to the ABT member Samad Mia on Thursday (10 February), reports ANI News.

Samad Mia, 26, hailing from Sylhet was convicted under the Indian Penal Code, the Foreigners Act, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, stated the court in the order.

The case was registered on 21 November 2017 by a special task force in Kolkata after five ABT members were arrested.

Four of them were Bangladeshi nationals and one Indian. ABT is a banned militant outfit in Bangladesh.

The case was handed over to NIA on 1 March 2018, who revealed that the ABT members had entered India to commit terrorist activities.

They had stayed in Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai. They worked as labourers and tried to procure chemicals from a shop in Patna.

They also tried to procure arms in Kolkata and built a hideout in Ranchi, according to NIA.

Earlier, three of the accused were convicted by NIA and trial will continue against another one.