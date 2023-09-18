Probe report over convict snatching case on 16 Oct

A court here today fixed 16 October for submitting report in a case filed against the miscreants who attacked police to snatch away two death-row convicts from the court premises in the capital last year.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Farha Diba fixed the date afresh as the investigation officer of the case failed to submit the report today.

On 20 November 2022, four miscreants riding on two motorcycles snatched Abu Siddik and Moinul Hasan, capital punishment awardees in publisher Faisal Arefin Dipan murder case, from police custody, after spraying chemical on their eyes.

On 10 February 2021, eight people including suspended army Major Syed Ziaul Haque Zia were sentenced to death and fined Tk50,000 each for killing publisher Dipan.

Dipan, 43, a publisher of Jagriti Prokashani, was hacked to death at his office in the city's Shahbagh area on 31 October 2015.

Later, his wife filed a murder case with Shahbagh police station.