Probe report over convict snatching case on 16 Oct

Court

18 September, 2023, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2023, 03:38 pm

Related News

Probe report over convict snatching case on 16 Oct

On 20 November 2022, four miscreants riding on two motorcycles snatched Abu Siddik and Moinul Hasan, capital punishment awardees in publisher Faisal Arefin Dipan murder case, from police custody, after spraying chemical on their eyes.

18 September, 2023, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2023, 03:38 pm
Probe report over convict snatching case on 16 Oct

A court here today fixed 16 October for submitting report in a case filed against the miscreants who attacked police to snatch away two death-row convicts from the court premises in the capital last year.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Farha Diba fixed the date afresh as the investigation officer of the case failed to submit the report today.

On 20 November 2022, four miscreants riding on two motorcycles snatched Abu Siddik and Moinul Hasan, capital punishment awardees in publisher Faisal Arefin Dipan murder case, from police custody, after spraying chemical on their eyes.

On 10 February 2021, eight people including suspended army Major Syed Ziaul Haque Zia were sentenced to death and fined Tk50,000 each for killing publisher Dipan.

Dipan, 43, a publisher of Jagriti Prokashani, was hacked to death at his office in the city's Shahbagh area on 31 October 2015.

Later, his wife filed a murder case with Shahbagh police station.

Bangladesh / Top News

snatching / court / convict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Time for BCB to introduce gender-sensitivity training: Rights activists on Sakib controversy

1h | Panorama
Dolce Interior

Cafe Dolce: Just another overpriced restaurant?

8h | Food
Photo: Collected

Mouchak’s Kolija Singara: The original sin

8h | Food
The transformation has had a positive impact on the economy of the area, with increased sales in the Khilgaon (Taltola) City Corporation Super Market. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

How a food street transformed the face of Khilgaon-Taltola

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bhairab's bustling night fish market

Bhairab's bustling night fish market

47m | TBS Stories
Mohammed Siraj gifted the Groundsmen his Prize money

Mohammed Siraj gifted the Groundsmen his Prize money

3h | TBS SPORTS
4 Ways to Be Happy and Long-Lived

4 Ways to Be Happy and Long-Lived

6h | TBS Stories
What has changed in Iran a year after Mahsa Amini's death?

What has changed in Iran a year after Mahsa Amini's death?

1d | TBS World