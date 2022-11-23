One arrested over escape of 2 convicts from police custody

The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit of Police has arrested one accused in the incident of two death row convicts fleeing a Dhaka court premises on 20 November.

The arrestee has been identified as Mehedi Hasan Omi alias Rafi, confirmed Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Deputy Commissioner (Media and Public Relations) Md Faruq Hossain

According to police, the incident took place around 12:45pm on Sunday (20 November) when 12 accused were being taken to the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Dhaka.

The 10 other accused have been remanded for 10 days.

The two convicts who fled – Moinul Hasan Shamim alias Samir alias Imran, 24, and Abu Siddiq Sohel, 34, – were among eight militants of banned militant outfit Ansar al Islam sentenced to death in February last year for murdering Jagriti Prakashani publisher Faisal Arefin Dipan in 2015.

The DMP's Additional Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Harun Or Rashid also said that at least 18 people were involved in the escape.

Four people on two motorbike riders came in and blinded the cops by spraying their faces when the officers were taking the convicts to court to be produced before the Anti-Terrorism Tribunal, according to witnesses.

Police have filed a case with Kotwali police station against 20 people in connection with the incident.