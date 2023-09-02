Fugitive convicts in UP chairman murder case arrested after 11 years

Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) on Thursday (31 August) arrested two fugitive convicts who had been on the run since their conviction in Faridpur UP chairman Malay Bose's murder case in 2012.

The arrestees are Moniruzzaman Sheikh, 43, Sattar Molla, 37, of Faridpur. They were sentenced to death and life in jail in the case, respectively.

Tipped off, a team of Rab-10 arrested Moniruzzaman and Sattar conducting drives in Narayanganj's Rupganj and Siddhirganj areas on Thursday night, said RAB-10 Company Commander Lt KM Shaikh Akter.

Moniruzzaman and Sattar, along with 20-25 others, had a dispute with Atghar Union Parishad Chairman Malay Bose over UP elections. They planned to kill Bose, who was going to the Union Parishad on his motorcycle.

On 7 February 2012, Moniruzzaman and Sattar premeditatedly killed Bose and fled.

Babita Bose, the wife of Malay Bose, filed a murder case at Faridpur Kotwali police station. The Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal No 4 passed a death sentence verdict to 9 defendants and life imprisonment to 12 others.