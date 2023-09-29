Life-term convict nabbed 19 years after remaining on run

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested a life-term fugitive convict, who remained on the run for 19 years, in Satkania upazila of Chattogram.

Tofail Ahmed, 40, had been sentenced to life-term imprisonment on a charge of his involvement in a murder case filed with the Satkania police station.

According to RAB, on 29 May 2004, Nurul Alam, a resident of Charati union of the upazila, was shot dead while he was asleep in his house. Later, the victim's cousin filed a murder case against four individuals, including Tofail, with the Satkania police station and the subsequent legal proceedings led to Tofail's sentencing to life imprisonment, coupled with a fine of Tk20,000.

RAB-7 Senior Assistant Director Taposh Karmakar said, "The accused, Tofail, had been evading capture since the beginning of the case. RAB conducted multiple operations to arrest him. After remaining 19 years on the run, he was arrested on Thursday and has been handed over to the Satkania police station to face the appropriate legal actions."