Mastermind behind snatching away 2 death row convicts identified

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 November, 2022, 08:50 am
Last modified: 22 November, 2022, 08:56 am

The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police has identified the key person who led the attack to snatch away the two death-row convicts from Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court premises in Dhaka on Sunday.

"We've identified the man behind the incident ... but we're not disclosing the name right now for the sake of investigation," chief of CTTC unit of DMP told a press conference on Monday (22 November).

He said some accomplices of the key personnel have also been identified.

According to police, the incident took place around 12:45pm when 12 accused were being taken to the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Dhaka.

The 10 other accused have been remanded for 10 days.

The two convicts who fled – Moinul Hasan Shamim alias Samir alias Imran, 24, and Abu Siddiq Sohel, 34, – were among eight militants of banned militant outfit Ansar al Islam sentenced to death in February last year for murdering Jagriti Prakashani publisher Faisal Arefin Dipan in 2015.

Four people on two motorbike riders came in and blinded the cops by spraying their faces when the officers were taking the convicts to court to be produced before the Anti-Terrorism Tribunal, according to witnesses.

The DMP's Additional Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Harun Or Rashid also said that at least 18 people were involved in the escape.

