Newspaper offices to remain closed from 9-14 April

Journalists and other officials working in the newspaper industry are poised to enjoy a six-day Eid holiday, commencing on 9 April, as per the decision of the Newspapers Owners Association of Bangladesh (NOAB).

As per customary traditions, Eid-ul-Fitr and the preceding and following days are general holidays.

Therefore, if Ramadan spans 30 days, 10-12 April (Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday) are designated government holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr.

If the month lasts 29 days, Eid will be celebrated on 10 April, initiating the holiday period from 9 April.

In a letter, NOAB announced that no newspapers would be published on 15 April, as newspaper offices will remain closed on 14 April in observance of Pohela Boishakh.

Reportedly, concerns have been raised by the Newspaper Hawkers' Multipurpose Cooperative Society regarding potential service disruptions, particularly due to the Pahela Baishakh holiday occurring just after the conclusion of Eid.

Moreover, the top journalists' organisations, Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) and Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ), also urged Noab to declare a special holiday on 13 April.

Following a meeting today, NOAB members agreed in principle to declare 13 April a special holiday, culminating in a six-day holiday stretch for journalists from 9 to 14 April.