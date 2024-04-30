Delay in Rohingya repatriation to threaten regional security, PM’s principal secretary tells envoys

The delay in repatriation of the Rohingyas to their homeland in the Rakhine state of Myanmar would become a threat to regional security, Prime Minister's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah today (30 April) told the foreign diplomats.

"Due to the delay in the repatriation process, the existing frustration among the Rohingyas may lead them to engage in illegal activities, which will pose a threat to regional security," he said.

The principal secretary said this when the foreign diplomats and representatives from different countries and international agencies, who are stationed in Dhaka, attended a meeting over the Rohingya issue at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), reads a press release.

In the meeting, they discussed the solution to the Rohingya crisis, the repatriation of the forcibly displaced Myanmar Rohingyas who took shelter in Bangladesh on a temporary basis, the negative impact on the local community (Host Community) and their employment generation, the humanitarian assistance from international community for the Rohingya people and their skills-enhancement.

Tofazzel Hossain said the main goal of the Bangladesh government is to repatriate the Rohingyas to their own country.

He attached a special importance to the role of the international community, including the United Nations (UN), in the quick and permanent solution to this issue.

Alongside providing humanitarian aid, the education and training programmes which are carried out in Bangladesh to increase skills of Rohingya people will be helpful in sustainable coexistence in Rakhine after their repatriation, the Principal Secretary added.

In the meeting, the ambassadors and high commissioners pledged to continue their government's efforts to resolve the Rohingya crisis.

They mentioned that the Bangladesh government's support for the self-reliance of the Rohingyas and the employment generation for the local community.

The principal secretary thanked the foreign ambassadors, high commissioners and the representatives of various international organizations for their significant role and interest in solving the Rohingya crisis.

High Commissioner of Canada Lilly Nicholls, Ambassador of Japan Iwama Kiminori, Acting High Commissioner of United Kingdom Matt Cannell, Acting High Commissioner of Australia Nardia Simpson, UNHCR Country Representative Sumbul Rizvi, BRAC Executive Director Asif Saleh and Head of Organisation at UNRC Office Louise Barber were present among the participant foreign diplomats and representatives.

Besides, senior Secretary of Public Security Division Md Mustafizur Rahman, Disaster Management and Relief Secretary Md Kamrul Hasan, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Secretary Dr. Farhina Ahmed, Acting Foreign Secretary and Secretary (Maritime Affairs Unit) Rear Adm-ral (Retd.) Md Khurshed Alam, ERD Secretary-in-charge Md. Mostafizur Rahman, among the government high officials, were present at the meeting.