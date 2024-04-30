Jatri Kalyan Samity demands withdrawal of govt decision to hike train fare

"The railway authorities are desperate to give special benefits to bus owners by raising fares under the guise of withdrawing rebate facilities, resulting in railway fares surpassing those of buses on long-distance routes,” Jatri Kalyan Samity Secretary General Md Mozammel Haque Chowdhury said at a press conference today (30 April).

File Photo: TBS
File Photo: TBS

Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity has urged the government to withdraw the decision to hike train fares by removing the rebate facility for passenger trains from 4 May.

"The railway authorities are desperate to give special benefits to bus owners by raising fares under the guise of withdrawing rebate facilities, resulting in railway fares surpassing those of buses on long-distance routes," Jatri Kalyan Samity Secretary General Md Mozammel Haque Chowdhury said at a press conference today (30 April).

Demanding the withdrawal of this decision, the organisation advocated for maintaining the railway as safe and affordable as it has been in the past.

"With the current increase in railway fares due to the withdrawal of rebate facilities, passengers are likely to shift away from railways. This could lead to a rise in ticketless travel, a decrease in revenue, and an increase in opportunities for corruption among officials," said the association leader.

He said, "Despite investing Tk94,000 crore in the last 14 years to develop the railways, 60% of the railway infrastructure remains vulnerable. Furthermore, 80% of the locomotives and 63% of the coaches are outdated, having surpassed their economic lifespan."

He also stated that it is possible to gradually transform the railway into a profitable institution by curbing irregularities and corruption, avoiding unnecessary expenditures, ensuring rational resource utilisation, reclaiming occupied land, and implementing commercial ventures and other profitable activities.

