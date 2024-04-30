FBCCI urges govt policy to facilitate backward linkage industries

The first meeting of the Standing Committee on Backward Linkage Industry was held at FBCCI's Motijheel office on Tuesday (30 April). Photo: UNB

The Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) has urged the government to enhance facilities for backward linkage industries, particularly related with the agriculture, leather and RMG sectors.

Leaders of the apex trade body made the call in the first meeting of the Standing Committee on Backward Linkage Industry held at FBCCI's Motijheel office on Tuesday (30 April).

Chairman of this committee and director of Shenzhen Metal Industries Ltd Omar Faruk presided over the meeting and senior vice president of FBCCI Md Amin Helali was present as the chief guest.

"The backward linkage industry of the country is still suffering from various problems due to the lack of adequate facilities, despite contributing to the foreign exchange earnings and the economic growth of the country, through export of various products starting from ready-made clothes to agriculture and leather," said Amin Helali.

He stated that this industry is going through various challenges due to lack of direct export opportunities.

The entrepreneurs and businessmen of this sector have sought the cooperation of the government and related stakeholders to overcome this situation and face the challenges of the backward linkage industry, he said.

Helali said, "Earlier, 100% of materials were imported for product production and export, but now we are self-sufficient in terms of materials for various export products, including ready-made garments. Even though imports were disrupted during covid-19 pandemic, our exports were not stopped for this ability domestic supply."

He urged to capture the big market of the packaging sector in the world. Bangladesh has entrepreneurs and skilled craftsmen.

"Still, we have to identify the reasons why we are not able to capture such a large market in the packaging sector in the global arena," he pointed out.

The directors of the FBCCI and chairman of different sectors' standing committees, among others, were present.