Urban misconceptions main culprit behind rising temperature, say environmentalists

Environmentalists and urban experts today (30 April) said the temperature of the country has been rising due to the wrong perception of urbanisation, and the destruction of natural green and blue networks.

During a press conference titled "Intensity of Heatwave: Prospects and Expectations," the Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (Bapa) demanded greater accountability from relevant authorities in forest protection and punishment for environmental violations.

Architect Iqbal Habib, Bapa's vice president, delivered the keynote address. He blamed the misconception of urbanisation as a primary culprit. "The rapid, unplanned sprawl after the 90s has resulted in cities hostile to people and the environment," he explained. "The current heatwave misery is a direct consequence."

Habib pointed out the alarming daily heatstroke cases, stressing the need for long-term solutions. "Fans and umbrellas are temporary fixes. We need fundamental changes," he urged.

He raised concerns about land use practices for the Dhaka Metro Rail project. They argue that exceeding land acquisition needs can be detrimental.

The current focus on elevated expressways is questioned, as they serve a limited portion (13%-17%) of the population at a significant cost increase (22%). This is compared to the potential benefits of widening sidewalks (minimum 15 feet) and planting trees along sidewalks.

The rapid urbanisation observed in Dhaka is being replicated in other Bangladeshi cities. This approach, characterised by excessive concrete and minimal green spaces, is contributing to rising temperatures throughout the country, he added.

Habib urged the government for a paradigm shift in urban planning. "The majority of city dwellers are suffering from this development model," he asserted.

Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon proposed eight recommendations, including revisions to building codes that prioritise a nature-based, livable urban environment.

These recommendations advocate for restoring and preserving existing water bodies like ponds and canals, building "blue interconnectivity" by reconnecting water bodies to rivers promoting green infrastructure, and reducing reliance on energy-intensive glass buildings.

To improve the city's livability in a coordinated way, the government should develop "blue interconnectivity" and take urgent initiatives to connect them with rivers and rely on nature, it added.