New Market clash: 11 journos attacked

At least 11 journalists have been injured while covering the clashes in progress between Dhaka College students and traders in the New Market area of the capital.

Journalists who have been attacked include Ajker Patrika Correspondent Al Amin Raju, The Daily Star Photographer Prabir Das, Dhaka Post Senior Reporter Jasim Uddin Mahi, Multimedia Reporter Iklachur Rahman, Deepto TV Correspondent Asif Sumit, RTV Cameraperson Sumon Dey, My TV Correspondent Danny Drong, Jago News Reporter Touhiduzzaman Tanmoy, and Manabzamin Photojournalist Jiban.

The injured journalists said both the students and shop employees targeted them whenever they tried to take photographs and videos of the clash on Tuesday (19 April).

Among them, Al Amin Raju and Prabir Das were reportedly beaten with hockey sticks by helmet-wearing market staffers.

Meanwhile, Touhiduzzaman Tanmoy, Jasim Uddin and Jiban were affected by the tear gas fired by the police.

The Dhaka College authority has closed its residential halls from Tuesday to 5 May following the clashes between the college students and traders of New Market.

The students have been asked to vacate the dormitories by Tuesday afternoon, the authorities said in a notice.

The clash between the students and some traders started around 12am last night. The intense situation persisted for around two and a half hours with chases and counter chases taking place during the time.

Police then dispersed the crowd using rubber bullets. A number of students were severely injured in the chaos.

Dozens including students, teachers and journalists were injured during the fresh clash that started around 10am Tuesday in Nilkhet area.

However, the reason behind the confrontation is still not clear. Following the clash, Dhaka College authorities postponed all classes and exams of 19 April.

Several Dhaka College students claimed that one of their classmates was attacked by the traders of New Market on Monday night. Protesting the incident, hundreds of students from the campus rushed to the spot and attacked the marketplace with domestic weapons.

Contrary to the claims made by the students, the shop owners said that some students of Dhaka College came to eat at a fast-food shop in New Market.

An altercation ensued as they reportedly tried to leave without paying the bill. At one point the students started attacking and vandalising the shops, they added.