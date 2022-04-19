New Market clash: 11 journos attacked

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 April, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2022, 05:05 pm

Related News

New Market clash: 11 journos attacked

TBS Report
19 April, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2022, 05:05 pm
New Market clash: 11 journos attacked

At least 11 journalists have been injured while covering the clashes in progress between Dhaka College students and traders in the New Market area of the capital.

Journalists who have been attacked include Ajker Patrika Correspondent Al Amin Raju,  The Daily Star Photographer Prabir Das, Dhaka Post Senior Reporter Jasim Uddin Mahi, Multimedia Reporter Iklachur Rahman, Deepto TV Correspondent Asif Sumit, RTV Cameraperson Sumon Dey, My TV Correspondent Danny Drong, Jago News Reporter Touhiduzzaman Tanmoy, and Manabzamin Photojournalist Jiban.

The injured journalists said both the students and shop employees targeted them whenever they tried to take photographs and videos of the clash on Tuesday (19 April).

Among them, Al Amin Raju and  Prabir Das were reportedly beaten with hockey sticks by helmet-wearing market staffers.

Meanwhile, Touhiduzzaman Tanmoy, Jasim Uddin and  Jiban were affected by the tear gas fired by the police.

The Dhaka College authority has closed its residential halls from Tuesday to 5 May following the clashes between the college students and traders of New Market.

The students have been asked to vacate the dormitories by Tuesday afternoon, the authorities said in a notice.

The clash between the students and some traders started around 12am last night. The intense situation persisted for around two and a half hours with chases and counter chases taking place during the time.

Police then dispersed the crowd using rubber bullets. A number of students were severely injured in the chaos.

Dozens including students, teachers and journalists were injured during the fresh clash that started around 10am Tuesday in Nilkhet area.

However, the reason behind the confrontation is still not clear. Following the clash, Dhaka College authorities postponed all classes and exams of 19 April.

Several Dhaka College students claimed that one of their classmates was attacked by the traders of New Market on Monday night. Protesting the incident, hundreds of students from the campus rushed to the spot and attacked the marketplace with domestic weapons.

Contrary to the claims made by the students, the shop owners said that some students of Dhaka College came to eat at a fast-food shop in New Market.

An altercation ensued as they reportedly tried to leave without paying the bill. At one point the students started attacking and vandalising the shops, they added.

Top News

New Market clash / Dhaka College

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The production of rice and of tea sank precipitously, reducing Sri Lanka’s purchasing power while also causing food insecurity. Photo: Bloomberg

Sri Lanka shows the folly of fringe theories

4h | Panorama
The inflationary pressure in the Western developed countries has helped developing country exporters receive improved prices. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

‘Bangladesh neither has nor is pursuing an export-led growth paradigm’

7h | Panorama
Authentic kintsugi items are very expensive as the repairs are usually done in real gold, and the process takes a long time. Photo: Unsplash

DIY Kintsugi: Break it to beautify it

7h | Habitat
The living room has a deep green wall which doesn’t clash with the rest of the design ethos. Rather, it complements nature and holds the entire space together. Photo: Courtesy

How ‘product design and technology’ led an engineer to design an apartment

8h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Hidden ancient Buddhist city found in Munshiganj

Hidden ancient Buddhist city found in Munshiganj

2h | Videos
Young people are leaning towards fortune-telling

Young people are leaning towards fortune-telling

3h | Videos
More subsidies coming to tame inflation

More subsidies coming to tame inflation

3h | Videos
How much is the country ready to negotiate with EU?

How much is the country ready to negotiate with EU?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

4
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

5
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

6
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh