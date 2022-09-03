10 injured in BCL infighting at Dhaka College

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 September, 2022, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2022, 10:46 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

At least 10 people were injured in a clash between two groups of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) at Dhaka College.

Mehedi Hasan, sub-inspector of New Market Police Station, told The Business Standard on Saturday night. 

Following a previous incident, BCL leaders of the college's North Block attacked Alamin Shikder, a student of Dakhanian Hall, finding him alone on the campus, a central leader of BCL told The Business Standard.

They also snatched his mobile phone and wallet, he added.

A clash erupted afterward between two groups of Chhatra League.
 

