Dhaka College students protest torture of journalists by BCL activists

Dhaka College students protested against the overnight torture of two campus journalists by the activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League in the guest room of Shaheed Farhad Hall.

During the protest, which was held on 2 October on the college campus, they presented six demands, including the cancellation of studentships for those involved in the torture, and an end to the guestroom culture on the campus. The students also issued an ultimatum, demanding acceptance of their demands within 48 hours.

Abu Naeem Noman, a master's student in the English Department of Dhaka College, read the written statement during the protest program. He told the media, "After the torture, Bangladesh Chhatra League has taken organizational measures by expelling the culprits, but the campus administration has yet to take any initiatives, despite six days having already passed."

He continued, "Ragging and guestroom torture in the campus hall are regular issues. Students have been subjected to torture at various times, especially for not participating in the ruling party's and Chhatra League programs. The situation has worsened, and students are afraid to stay in the hall due to the torture. But the college administration does not seem to care."

Expressing concern about further incidents of torture, students are hesitant to voice their grievances. Noman raised questions, "Where is the administrator? Where is the principal? Where are the so-called leaders who are torturing students day by day, even showing the audacity to assault journalists?"

Students questioned how a student can feel safe staying in the hall when even journalists are not secure on campus. They mentioned that many students came to the campus, even on the day of closure, to participate in this protest program. However, senior leaders are threatening confrontations, so not everyone dares to stand up.

"But even if I am alone, I will continue to protest. Our protest is not against any party or leader. We are protesting against a few terrorists. If our demands are not met, the students of the college will be forced to continue agitation from next Thursday," Noman declared.

The six points are:

To ensure a safe environment for all students on campus.

Within the next 48 hours, the studentship of all those guilty in the incident of torturing the 2 students in the Farhad hostel should be canceled.

The Hall Superintendent of Shaheed Farhad Hall, who failed to provide security to the students, should be removed.

Ensuring a valid seat in the hostel from the first year based on merit and need.

Guestroom or common room culture should be banned.

Non-students should be removed from the hall and students should be given the opportunity.

It should be noted that on the night of 27 September, Chhatra League leaders of that hall summoned everyone to the guest room in the Farhad hostel to prepare for a program. However, Faisal Ahmed, a student of the college and also the campus correspondent of Daily Bangladesh, failed to reach the guest room on time.

That is why Chhatra League leaders assaulted him. When news about the beating of Faisal was published in the media, Chhatra League leaders attacked and tortured Obaidur Saeed, the office secretary of the Dhaka College Journalists' Association and the college representative of Bangla Tribune, overnight.

After being detained for 15 hours, the Chhatra League leaders handed over Obaidur to the principal's office on Friday afternoon. Later, the principal called his brother and handed Obaidur over to him.

In the face of severe criticism in the media, Dhaka College Chhatra League activists Raufur Rahman, also known as Sohail, ABM Alamin, Sajib Ahsan, Abrar Hossain, also known as Sagar, Syed Abdullah Shubo, and Fahmid Hasan, also known as Palash, have been expelled from the organization.