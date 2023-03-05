Dhaka College, Ideal College students clash in capital's Science Lab area

A clash broke out between some students of Dhaka College and Ideal College in the capital's Science Lab area on Sunday (5 March) afternoon.

"We don't know about the cause, maybe first-year students started the fighting regarding something," said Dhanmondi Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Ikram Miah.

Photo: TBS

Police are firing tear shells to bring the situation under control.

Earlier in the day, a deadly explosion at a commercial building in the area left three people dead and dozens injured.

Photo: TBS

The incident took place at around 10:52am this morning leaving part of the three-storey building partially collapsed. Four units of firefighters were able to douse the fire by 11.15am.