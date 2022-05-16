Dhaka College prohibits students from roaming around unnecessarily

Dhaka College authorities have directed students not to roam around nearby areas unnecessarily in college uniforms.

The college administration issued a warning notice Monday (16 May) with a set of instructions for students to avoid any untoward incident in the future.

According to the notice, class XI and XII students of the college have been strictly prohibited from roaming around unnecessarily or hanging out in the nearby areas of City College, Ideal College, New Market and Nilkhet in college uniforms.

The students have also been instructed to refrain from creating any kind of disturbance including eve-teasing while travelling on the college bus.

The notice said that the college authorities will take disciplinary action if any student is involved in anti-law and order activities.

The college authorities will not be held responsible in any way if the law enforcement agencies take strict action against them, it added.

According to college sources, a vigilance team comprising the college teachers has already been formed to avoid any untoward situation.

Associate Professor Mohammad Anowar Mahmud, a member of the vigilance team, told the media that the college administration is on high alert so that the meritorious students of Dhaka College do not get involved in any kind of unpleasant situation.

On the night of 18 April, deadly clashes erupted between Dhaka College students and New Market traders, which spilled over into the next day, leaving Nahid and shopkeeper Morsalin dead, and at least 50 injured.

Five cases, including two murder cases, were lodged so far. Police arrested local BNP leader Makbul Hossain in one of the cases.

Mursalin, the 24-year-old store staff, got injured on 19 April, the second day of the clashes between the students and shopkeepers.

Nahid Hassan ­– a deliveryman for a courier service company in the Bata Signal area on Elephant Road – died later on the day after being critically injured in a violent clash between New Market traders and Dhaka College students.