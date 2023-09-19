Nepal could be a source of clean energy for Bangladesh: FBCCI president 

FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam talks to reporters following a meeting with Bangladesh Bank officials on 18 September 2023. File Photo: TBS

Nepal could be a viable source of clean energy for Bangladesh, Mahbubul Alam, president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI), suggested yesterday.

"Bangladesh is facing a growing demand for power and energy to meet its Vision 2041 to become a developed Smart Bangladesh. Importing power from Nepal, especially clean energy, will help Bangladesh to meet the world trade compliances to transfer into renewable energy use", the FBCCI president said at a meeting with a visiting delegation from Nepal at FBCCI Icon in the capital.

The Nepalese delegation was led by Baburam Gautam, director general (Joint Secretary) of Department of Industry, Nepal.

Recalling the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Bangladesh and Nepal to import 500 MW of electricity from Nepal, Mahbubul Alam said, "The energy sector is one of the most attractive areas for cooperation between Nepal and Bangladesh."

The FBCCI president added, "Bangladesh and Nepal have close cultural and economic ties and collaborate closely as both are the founding members of (SAARC) and active members of BIMSTEC.

"We are working to develop competitiveness to achieve the trillion dollar journey of our economy and for that, we need to focus on market and product diversification to reach this target."

The FBCCI leaders highlighted the potential of the RMG sector, pharmaceuticals products, leather goods, plastic, frozen seafood, ceramics, jute products, FMCG and home appliances, ICT sector, and how they have lower import costs than neighbouring countries.

They called on Nepal to take advantage of the exclusive trade and investment opportunities available in Bangladesh.

Joint Secretary of the Department of Industry of Nepal, Baburam Gautam, said the Bangladesh-Nepal partnership increases the mutual respect between the two countries. Export items, including RMG, have a high demand in the Nepalese market.

A PowerPoint presentation was presented on behalf of the Nepalese delegation where tourism, transport, infrastructure, ICT, mines, minerals and natural resources, agriculture, and hydroelectricity were highlighted as the potential sectors of Nepal.

Highlighting these key opportunities, the delegation urged Bangladeshi businessmen to invest in these sectors.

FBCCI Vice President Khairul Huda Chopol, Directors Joshoda Jibon Deb Nath and Md Munir Hossain, Secretary General Md Alamgir, and Head of International Wing Ambassador Mosud Mannan, among others were present at the meeting.