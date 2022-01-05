MPs can now buy hybrid and electric cars, duty free

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 January, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2022, 09:49 pm

MPs can now buy hybrid and electric cars, duty free

The internal resource division of the finance ministry has issued an SRO on this

TBS Report
05 January, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2022, 09:49 pm
MPs can now buy hybrid and electric cars, duty free

Hybrid and electric cars have now been added to the list of vehicles members of parliament (MP) can buy duty free, a perk of office introduced in 1988.

The internal resources division of the finance ministry issued a statutory regulatory order (SRO) regarding this on Wednesday.

An official of the customs department of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) involved in issuing the order told The Business Standard that any member of parliament can now import a hybrid or electric jeep with a maximum cubic capacity (cc) of 4500.

"Bangladesh has been importing hybrid and electric vehicles for a while now and the new order has been passed to allow MPs to import these vehicles duty-free," he added.

 

