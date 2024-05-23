MP Azim murder: Indian police team to arrive in Dhaka today

A team of Indian police is expected to arrive in Dhaka to cross-examine witnesses and piece together the evidence in MP Anwarul Azim Anar murder case.

Another accused in the murder named Siyam was arrested in Kolkata, West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department informed Bangladeshi investigators, an official close to the investigation told The Business Standard.

He also said, law enforcement teams of both countries will share information in a meeting today (23 May),

The Indian team will go to the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police in the afternoon, he said.

Meanwhile, two cases have been filed, one in Bangladesh and another in Kolkata. Three suspects have already been arrested, but the alleged mastermind of the murder remains at large.

MP Anar, who went missing from Kolkata on 14 May, was found dead in Kolkata yesterday (22 May). He went there on 11 May for medical treatment.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan yesterday (22 May) said the lawmaker of Jhenaidah-4 was brutally killed at a flat in New Town, a suburb of Kolkata.

"The information we have so far is that the people of our country are involved in the killing," he said while speaking at a press briefing held at his Dhanmondi residence.

"An investigation is underway to ascertain the reason behind the murder. A few persons were arrested and others who were involved in the murder will be brought to justice. But the names can't be disclosed now for the sake of the investigation," Chief of the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Mohammad Harun-or-Rashid said yesterday.

"We are in close contact with the Indian police and are receiving important information regarding the murder but can't disclose anything now," he added.