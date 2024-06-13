MP Azim murder: Jhenaidah AL leader Mintu placed on 8-day remand

A Dhaka court has placed Jhenaidah district Awami League general secretary Saidul Karim Mintu on an 8-day remand for interrogation in a case filed over the murder of MP Anwarul Azim Anar.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain granted the remand prayer on Thursday (13 June).

Earlier, the investigating officer of the case produced the accused before the court with a 10-day remand plea.

Mintu was detained from the capital's Dhanmondi area on 11 June for his alleged involvement in the murder of Jhenaidah-4 MP.

Earlier, Shimul Bhuiyan, who was arrested as one of the accused in the murder, mentioned the involvement of several Awami League leaders in MP Azim's murder in his statement given to the court, according to officials of the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Based on the information provided by Shimul Bhuiyan, Jhenaidah Awami League Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Kazi Kamal Ahmed Babu was arrested from Jhenaidah recently and was placed on seven-day remand on 9 June.