MP Azim murder: Jhenaidah AL leader Mintu placed on 8-day remand

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 June, 2024, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2024, 04:47 pm

Related News

MP Azim murder: Jhenaidah AL leader Mintu placed on 8-day remand

Mintu was detained from the capital's Dhanmondi area on 11 June for his alleged involvement in the murder of the Jhenaidah-4 MP

TBS Report
13 June, 2024, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2024, 04:47 pm
Saidul Karim Mintu. Photo: Collected
Saidul Karim Mintu. Photo: Collected

A Dhaka court has placed Jhenaidah district Awami League general secretary Saidul Karim Mintu on an 8-day remand for interrogation in a case filed over the murder of MP Anwarul Azim Anar.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain granted the remand prayer on Thursday (13 June).

Earlier, the investigating officer of the case produced the accused before the court with a 10-day remand plea.  

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Mintu was detained from the capital's Dhanmondi area on 11 June for his alleged involvement in the murder of Jhenaidah-4 MP.

Earlier, Shimul Bhuiyan, who was arrested as one of the accused in the murder, mentioned the involvement of several Awami League leaders in MP Azim's murder in his statement given to the court, according to officials of the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Based on the information provided by Shimul Bhuiyan, Jhenaidah Awami League Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Kazi Kamal Ahmed Babu was arrested from Jhenaidah recently and was placed on seven-day remand on 9 June.

Top News

MP Azim Murder / Remand / murder

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

4h | Explorer
Though the centre-right will continue to dominate parliament, the surge in support for the extreme right evokes memories of the ugliest moments of the 20th century. Photo: Bloomberg

EU populists are blind to the real threat to the bloc?

7h | Panorama
The budget should be proactive, not reactive, in promoting industrialisation

The budget should be proactive, not reactive, in promoting industrialisation

17h | Panorama
Eggs with a cracked surface can be contaminated by salmonella and other bacteria, which can cause food poisoning if consumed. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Inside the thriving business of cracked eggs

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh to face giant-killer Netherlands in 2024 T20 World Cup

Bangladesh to face giant-killer Netherlands in 2024 T20 World Cup

18m | Videos
Gunshot, explosion sounds heard across Teknaf's Naf River

Gunshot, explosion sounds heard across Teknaf's Naf River

1h | Videos
Saudi Arabia inaugurates self-driving aerial taxi during Hajj

Saudi Arabia inaugurates self-driving aerial taxi during Hajj

2h | Videos
Apple customers will get OpenAI ChatGPT

Apple customers will get OpenAI ChatGPT

3h | Videos