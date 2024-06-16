PM Hasina calls for embracing the spirit of sacrifice on Eid-ul-Adha
She emphasised the return of the holy Eid-ul-Adha after a year, expressing her hopes for the festival
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (16 June) urged all to work for the welfare of the country and its people, inspired by the spirit of sacrifice embodied in Eid-ul-Adha.
"Taking the lessons of Eid-ul-Adha, let us work for the welfare of the country and the people by being energized by the glory of sacrifice," Hasina said in an audio-video message.
She emphasised the return of the holy Eid-ul-Adha after a year, expressing her hopes for the festival.
"May the holy Eid-ul-Adha bring endless joy, happiness, peace, and comfort to all of our lives. Everyone stay well, stay healthy, stay safe. Eid Mubarak," she added.
The holy Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated in Bangladesh tomorrow (17 June).