PM Hasina calls for embracing the spirit of sacrifice on Eid-ul-Adha

Bangladesh

UNB
16 June, 2024, 11:00 am
Last modified: 16 June, 2024, 11:01 am

Sketch: TBS
Sketch: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (16 June) urged all to work for the welfare of the country and its people, inspired by the spirit of sacrifice embodied in Eid-ul-Adha.

"Taking the lessons of Eid-ul-Adha, let us work for the welfare of the country and the people by being energized by the glory of sacrifice," Hasina said in an audio-video message.

She emphasised the return of the holy Eid-ul-Adha after a year, expressing her hopes for the festival.

"May the holy Eid-ul-Adha bring endless joy, happiness, peace, and comfort to all of our lives. Everyone stay well, stay healthy, stay safe. Eid Mubarak," she added.

The holy Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated in Bangladesh tomorrow (17 June).

