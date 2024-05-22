What Kolkata police said about murder of MP Azim

The murder of Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar in India's Kolkata has shocked both Bangladesh and India, with law enforcers of both countries investigating the case.

Three accused have already been arrested. But the alleged mastermind of the murder is yet to be apprehended. Cases have been filed both in Bangladesh and Kolkata.

The Kolkata police today revealed the murder today (21 May) at a press conference, reports local media.

According to West Bengal Inspector General of Police (CID) Akhilesh Kumar Chaturvedi, the Kolkata police have not found the body of MP Azim yet.

"However, based on some evidence, we believe that he was killed."

"A missing complaint was registered with the Baranagar Police Station.

"An SIT was formed to start an investigation and in the meantime, the West Bengal government got a letter from the Ministry of External Affairs to investigate the case.

"We are trying our level best to solve this case. The CID is investigating the matter," he added.

The West Bengal CID chief said the police searched the flat in Sanjeeva Garden where Azim stayed in the New Town area of East Kolkata belongs to Sandeep Kumar Roy, an officer of the Excise Department of the West Bengal government. A person named Akhaturuzzaman rented the flat from Sandeep.

"It is being investigated whether Akhaturuzzaman arranged the stay of Azim in that flat or not," the IG said.

The IG further said, "The forensic department of the police has started their work. Progress has been made in the investigation."

Akhilesh Chaturvedi did not say anything specific about what kind of items were found there or whether blood stains were found or not.