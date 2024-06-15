Police remains vigilant against possible syndicate over rawhide trade: DMP commissioner

Police will take stringent actions if anyone tries to extort or influence the buy and sell of rawhide during Eid-ul-Adha, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman said today (15 June).

"We are alert so that no one can create any syndicate over the buy and sale of rawhide," he said at a coordination meeting on collection of rawhide of sacrificial animal, safety of vehicles carrying rawhides and traffic management at DMP headquarters ahead of Eid-ul-Azha to be observed on Monday.

The DMP chief also said strict action will be taken if anyone exercises negative influence or extorts in the sale and purchase of sacrificial animal skins.

He said the sale of rawhide will not be allowed on bridges or roads in Jatrabari, Hazaribagh, Newmarket, Gabtali and other areas on the day of Eid.

Intelligence surveillance will be beefed up so that price of salt cannot increase and create an artificial crisis, he added.

Like previous years, the police have taken foolproof security measures such as setting up checkpoints, deploying foot patrols and increasing intelligence surveillance aiming to make Dhaka safe.

The DMP commissioner said check-posts will be set up and there will be police patrols on exit routes from Dhaka to prevent smuggling of rawhide.

Rawhide-laden vehicles can only reach Hemayetpur via Gabtali from the city, he said.