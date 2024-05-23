Case filed over MP Azim’s death

UNB
23 May, 2024, 12:10 am
Last modified: 23 May, 2024, 12:11 am

Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar. File Photo: Facebook
Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar. File Photo: Facebook

A case has been filed following the death of Jhenaidah-4 Awami League MP Anwarul Azim Anar, who was found dead on Wednesday in a hotel in Kolkata of West Bengal.

Mumtarin Ferdous Dorin, daughter of MP Azim, filed the case against unnamed persons at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station this afternoon.

In the case statement, Dorin mentioned that on 9 May, her father left NAM Bhawan (Members of Parliament's residential building) on Manik Mia Avenue in Dhaka to go to their village home, Jhenaidah. 

Two days later, on 11 May at 5:45pm, she spoke to him on a mobile phone which was found switched off later on. 

"On May 13, we received a message from my father's Indian SIM number. It said, 'I am going to Delhi suddenly, I have VIPs with me. I am going to meet Amit Shah. Don't need to call me. I will call you later.' Apart from this, several other messages also came," reads the statement.

In the case statement, Dorin said she suspected that the abductors took hold of her father's phone and sent the messages.

"We kept searching for my father in different places. Finding no trace of him, my father's friend Gopal Biswas lodged a general diary on 18 May at the Radhanagar police station in Kolkata. 

"We continued to search for my father. Later, we came to know through various news media and social media that unknown persons had kidnapped my father in a pre-planned and coordinated manner.

"We searched for my father in all possible places but could not find him anywhere," it added.

Anwarul Azim was found dead on Wednesday in a hotel in Kolkata of West Bengal, eight days after he had gone missing there.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of MP Anwarul Azim, also president of Jhenaidah Kaliganj upazila unit Awami League.

Meanwhile, the Chief of the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Mohammad Harun or Rashid said the killers of Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar were Bangladeshis.

"An investigation is underway to ascertain the reason behind the murder. A few persons were arrested and others who were involved in the murder will be brought to justice. But the names can't be disclosed now for the sake of the investigation," the DB chief said.

Illustration: TBS

