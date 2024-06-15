Flesh-eating bacteria that can kill in two days spreads in Japan

Health

Bloomberg
15 June, 2024, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2024, 03:15 pm

Related News

Flesh-eating bacteria that can kill in two days spreads in Japan

Cases of streptococcal toxic shock syndrome (STSS) reached 977 this year by June 2, higher than the record 941 cases reported for all of last year, according to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, which has been tracking incidences of the disease since 1999

Bloomberg
15 June, 2024, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2024, 03:15 pm
Scanning electron micrograph of Group A Streptococcus (Streptococcus pyogenes) bacteria. Image: BSIP/Universal Images via Bloomberg
Scanning electron micrograph of Group A Streptococcus (Streptococcus pyogenes) bacteria. Image: BSIP/Universal Images via Bloomberg

A disease caused by a rare "flesh-eating bacteria" that can kill people within 48 hours is spreading in Japan after the country relaxed Covid-era restrictions.

Cases of streptococcal toxic shock syndrome (STSS) reached 977 this year by June 2, higher than the record 941 cases reported for all of last year, according to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, which has been tracking incidences of the disease since 1999.

Group A Streptococcus (GAS) typically causes swelling and sore throat in children known as "strep throat," but some types of the bacteria can lead to symptoms developing rapidly, including limb pain and swelling, fever, low blood pressure, that can be followed by necrosis, breathing problems, organ failure and death. People over 50 are more prone to the disease.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Most of the deaths happen within 48 hours," said Ken Kikuchi, a professor in infectious diseases at Tokyo Women's Medical University. "As soon as a patient notices swelling in foot in the morning, it can expand to the knee by noon, and they can die within 48 hours."

Other countries have experienced recent outbreaks. In late 2022 at least five European nations reported to the World Health Organization an increase in cases of invasive group A streptococcus (iGAS) disease, which includes STSS. The WHO said the rise in cases followed the end of Covid restrictions.

At the current rate of infections, the number of cases in Japan could reach 2,500 this year, with a "terrifying" mortality rate of 30%, Kikuchi said.

Kikuchi urged people to maintain hand hygiene and to treat any open wounds. He said patients may carry GAS in their intestines, which could contaminate hands through faeces.

World+Biz

Japan / Flesh eating bacteria / streptococcal toxic shock syndrome (STSS)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Screengrab of Bangladesh Blacklist website

Bangladesh Blacklist: Were you scammed? Report it to this site and save others

8h | Panorama
Members of Clear Concept spreading awareness about antibiotic resistance. Photo: Courtesy

Clear Concept: Demystifying prescriptions for patients

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Navigating the Eid fashion scene

1d | Mode
Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

2d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

MP Anar Murder: who accepted the responsibility?

MP Anar Murder: who accepted the responsibility?

38m | Videos
Long tailback on Dhaka-Tangail highway

Long tailback on Dhaka-Tangail highway

4h | Videos
Brazilian cow in the Guinness Book of World Records

Brazilian cow in the Guinness Book of World Records

6h | Videos
Russell's Viper is the new panic, expanding rapidly

Russell's Viper is the new panic, expanding rapidly

8h | Videos