Human remains found during MP Azim murder investigation confirmed as male

India's Crime Investigation Department(CID) has confirmed that a forensic report revealed that the body parts recovered from a septic tank as well as bones found near Bagjola Canal in Bhangar on Sunday morning are from a human male.

The Indian Inspector General of the CID, Akhilesh Chaturvedi, will now seek approval from their court for DNA profiling in order to verify whether the recovered remains belong to Anwarul Azim Anar, MP of the Jhenaidah-4 constituency, says the Times of India.

Anar was murdered in Kolkata on 13 May.

Once the permission comes through, the agency will again seek the court's nod to ask a family member of the late MP to come to Kolkata for giving their DNA sample. "This will require diplomatic permission. We are expecting Anar's daughter, Mumtarin Ferdoush Dorin, to come to India for the last round of DNA matching. The entire sequence of DNA matching may take some more time," a CID officer said.

The CID said it will next concentrate on recovering the instruments or weapons used to commit the crime. "It was Siam Hossain who procured the items from New Market and we may take him there soon. We are searching for an electrical chopper that was used to dispose of the body," an investigator said.