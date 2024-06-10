Three get life-term imprisonment in a van-puller killing case in Rajshahi

UNB
10 June, 2024, 09:05 am
Last modified: 10 June, 2024, 09:09 am

Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

A Rajshahi court has sentenced three individuals to life terms in prison in a case filed over the murder of a van driver in Charghat upazila of Rajshahi.

Additionally, each convict has been fined Tk20,000, and in default of payment, they will face an additional six months of imprisonment.

Judge Mohammad Saifur Rahman Siddiq delivered the verdict on Sunday afternoon.

The convicts are Minarul Islam of Charghat, and Masud Rana and Zulhas Imrul Kayes, also known as Jewel, of Sadipur.

According to the case details, the accused three severely injured battery-powered auto van driver Jalal Uddin on 9 October 2020 in Charghat.

When locals rescued Jalal and took him to Charghat Upazila Health Complex, the attending doctor declared him dead.

The next day, Jalal's son, Manik, filed a murder case at Charghat Model Police Station.

After a lengthy trial with substantial evidence, the court delivered its verdict.

