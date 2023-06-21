MoU signed with US company to set up first ever vaccine producing plant in country

Bangladesh

UNB
21 June, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2023, 10:26 pm

Related News

MoU signed with US company to set up first ever vaccine producing plant in country

UNB
21 June, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2023, 10:26 pm
Representational image. Picture: Collected
Representational image. Picture: Collected

State-owned pharmaceutical company Essential Drugs Company Limited (EDCL) on Wednesday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with US-based Dyadic International company to set up a vaccine plant, first of its kind in the country, to produce different vaccines including that for Covid-19.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Prof Dr Ehsanul Kabir and Dyadic International CEO Mark A Emalfarb signed the deal on behalf of their respective organisations at the conference room of the Health and Family Welfare Ministry in the secretariat.

As per the deal, the US company will provide the EDCL with necessary technical assistance to produce, preserve and maintain quality of the vaccines.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque, who was present during the deal signing ceremony, said initially the Covid-19 vaccine will be produced at the plant.

Subsequently, twelve types of vaccines along with the Covid-19 vaccine will be produced in phases, he said.

He said Bangladesh had to bring 36 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines worth Tk40,000 crore during the Corona pandemic but most of them were given to the country free of cost.

The health minister said the plant will be built on seven to eight acres of land by the EDCL in Gopalganj.

He said the plant will be able to produce vaccines partially in the next two years and in full swing in the next four years.

The minister said they received commitment from the Asian Development Bank to get a $300 million for establishing the plant.

Top News

United States / Vaccine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The recent deaths of Mahbuba Akter Akhi and her baby at Dhaka’s Central Hospital came as no surprise for people who are aware of the state of the healthcare industry in Bangladesh. PHOTO: SHOVY ZIBRAN

From neglect to overreaction: Why it's so hard to get justice for medical negligence

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The brief and wondrous life of Grameenphone's Djuice

13h | Panorama
Two water bodies are positioned in both the north and south directions to facilitate the cooling effect during the warm summer. Photo: Bejury Ansary. Photo: Bejury Ansary

Tropical Pavilion: A sustainable, poetic retreat

1d | Habitat
The easiest, simplest and most affordable way to transform your space is by incorporating plants – be it indoor plants.

Budget-friendly home decor ideas

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Rescuers race against time tor missing Titan

Rescuers race against time tor missing Titan

3h | TBS World
Introduction of Foreign Transactions in Taka

Introduction of Foreign Transactions in Taka

2h | TBS Economy
Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

6h | TBS Stories
Voter turnout moderate as Sylhet

Voter turnout moderate as Sylhet

11h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline

6
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions