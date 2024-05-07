US probes allegations Boeing workers falsified inspection records

USA

AFP
07 May, 2024, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2024, 05:50 pm

Related News

US probes allegations Boeing workers falsified inspection records

The issue centres on whether Boeing undertook required inspections to "confirm adequate bonding and grounding where the wings join the fuselage on certain 787 Dreamliner airplanes"

AFP
07 May, 2024, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2024, 05:50 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The United States air safety authorities are investigating whether aviation giant Boeing completed required inspections on its 787 aircraft and whether employees falsified records, officials said on Monday.

The issue centres on whether Boeing undertook required inspections to "confirm adequate bonding and grounding where the wings join the fuselage on certain 787 Dreamliner airplanes," the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in an email.

The FAA said it opened the investigation after Boeing notified it that the company may not have completed the required inspections, which are necessary to ensure a safe and efficient electrical flow between aircraft components.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The FAA is investigating whether Boeing completed the inspections and whether company employees may have falsified aircraft records," the agency said.

The issue surfaced after a Boeing employee observed an "irregularity" and raised the issue with a supervisor who elevated it further.

"We quickly reviewed the matter and learned that several people had been violating company policies by not performing a required test, but recording the work as having been completed," Scott Stocker, head of the Boeing 787 program, said in an email to staff.

Safety experts have said the problems at Boeing suggest significant safety culture defects that will not be turned around quickly.

The probe adds to the litany of issues facing Boeing in the aftermath of a near-catastrophic Alaska Airlines flight in January in which a panel on the fuselage blew out.

The FAA has given the company three months to present a plan to address "systemic quality-control issues."

Boeing's management of the 787 came under question at an April 17 Senate hearing at which a company whistleblower testified that he was retaliated against after raising questions about manufacturing processes on the 787 that he believed threaten aircraft safety.

An audit by an FAA advisory panel released in February pointed to significant shortcomings in Boeing's safety culture, describing a "disconnect" between senior company management and other Boeing employees and skepticism that safety complaints by workers would not result in retaliation.

Industry watchers are waiting for more clues about future leadership of Boeing after Chief Executive Dave Calhoun said he will step down at the end of the year.

Top News / World+Biz

boeing / Boeing 787 / United States / probe

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

4h | Habitat
In the last few decades, the haphazard construction of concrete buildings has destroyed the skyline of Dhaka. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How energy efficient are Dhaka’s buildings?

4h | Habitat
Four models of the Mercedes EQ series- EQS 450+ sedan, he EQE 450 4MATIC SUV, The EQE 350+ SUV and the EQE 53 AMG 4MATIC SUV- were unveiled during the event. Photo: Arfin Kazi

From Classic Elegance to Modern Marvels: Inside 'The Benz Experience'

8h | Wheels
In Apon Ahsan&#039;s opinion, our jingle industry is as strong as before. However, there&#039;s a lack of creative freedom. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

What happened to those catchy jingles of the yesteryears?

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How AC market flourished in Bangladesh

How AC market flourished in Bangladesh

6m | Videos
Hamas has agreed to a ceasefire brokered by Qatar and Egypt

Hamas has agreed to a ceasefire brokered by Qatar and Egypt

1h | Videos
Israel-Palestine War: Both Countries' Economies Are Damaged

Israel-Palestine War: Both Countries' Economies Are Damaged

3h | Videos
Putin orders nuclear weapons drills on Ukraine border

Putin orders nuclear weapons drills on Ukraine border

3h | Videos