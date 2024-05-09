US gives $30 million to support Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 May, 2024, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2024, 12:09 pm

Related News

US gives $30 million to support Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 May, 2024, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2024, 12:09 pm
Photo: US Embassy
Photo: US Embassy

The United States, through the Department of State Bureau for Population, Refugees, and Migration and United States Agency for International Development (USAID), will provide $30.5 million in additional assistance for Rohingya refugees in Cox's Bazar, Bhasan Char, and the region.

This funding includes lifesaving support for healthcare, nutrition, clean water, and shelter, as well as support for self-reliance initiatives to help ease reliance on humanitarian assistance, said a press release of the US embassy in Dhaka.

Ambassador Jeffrey Prescott, US Representative to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture, announced the new assistance funding on a visit to Bangladesh to observe U.S. government food security, agriculture and humanitarian assistance activities in the country.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We remain committed to working with the Bangladesh government and all of our partners to continue support for Rohingya refugees and for Bangladeshis living in communities impacted by this crisis," said Ambassador Prescott.

The United States is the single largest donor of humanitarian assistance to those affected by the Rohingya crisis in Burma, Bangladesh, and the region.  Total US funding for this crisis has reached nearly $2.4 billion since August 2017, of which over $1.9 billion has been provided for refugees and host communities in Bangladesh. 

Top News

Bangladesh / Rohingya / United States

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

1d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of sharing personal information with colleagues

1d | Pursuit
Since 2019, BANCAT has positively impacted hundreds of patients through numerous initiatives, driven by its core mission of providing care, instilling hope, and fostering strength. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BANCAT: One man’s mission to change cancer care in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama
Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Various initiatives to save wildlife

Various initiatives to save wildlife

22m | Videos
Japans unveils world’s first 6G device

Japans unveils world’s first 6G device

1h | Videos
Litchi starts appearing in Kaptai markets

Litchi starts appearing in Kaptai markets

2h | Videos
Inter Miami's earnings triple with Messi's touch

Inter Miami's earnings triple with Messi's touch

13h | Videos