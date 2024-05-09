Enlist state-run companies in stock market: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina directed the Finance Division of the finance ministry to prepare state-run companies for enlistment into the stock market.

She made the call during a meeting with the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) meeting at the NEC Bhaban in the capital today (9 May).

The information was given to the media during a press conference by Planning Minister Abdus Salam after the meeting.

The government has taken several initiatives since 2007 to enlist government-owned companies on the stock market.