Enlist state-run companies in stock market: PM

The government has taken several initiatives since 2007 to enlist government-owned companies on the stock market

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina directed the Finance Division of the finance ministry to prepare state-run companies for enlistment into the stock market. 

She made the call during a meeting with the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) meeting at the NEC Bhaban in the capital today (9 May).  

The information was given to the media during a press conference by Planning Minister Abdus Salam after the meeting.

The government has taken several initiatives since 2007 to enlist government-owned companies on the stock market. 

 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Finance Ministry / Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec)

