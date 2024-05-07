Stormy Daniels to testify in Trump hush money trial

USA

Reuters
07 May, 2024, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2024, 07:55 pm

Related News

Stormy Daniels to testify in Trump hush money trial

Daniels is at the center of the first criminal trial of a former president. Prosecutors say Trump covered up a $130,000 hush money payment his former lawyer Michael Cohen made to Daniels in the run-up to the 2016 election.

Reuters
07 May, 2024, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2024, 07:55 pm
Adult-film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, speaks as she departs federal court in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, April 16, 2018. REUTERSLucas Jackson/File Photo
Adult-film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, speaks as she departs federal court in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, April 16, 2018. REUTERSLucas Jackson/File Photo

Stormy Daniels will be called as a witness in Donald Trump's criminal trial on Tuesday, lawyers in the case said, setting up a long-awaited showdown between the former U.S. president and the porn star who says they had sex.

Daniels is at the center of the first criminal trial of a former president. Prosecutors say Trump covered up a $130,000 hush money payment his former lawyer Michael Cohen made to Daniels in the run-up to the 2016 election.

Cohen has previously said Trump directed him to pay Daniels to keep quiet about a sexual encounter she says she had with Trump in 2006.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Lawyers said Daniels would be the second witness to testify on Tuesday, the 13th day of the trial.

Justice Juan Merchan said Daniels would be allowed to testify about the basic details of the encounter. Trump defense lawyer Susan Necheles objected, arguing that testimony was peripheral to a case centered on financial records.

Prosecutor Susan Hoffinger said the testimony was needed to complete the story and establish Daniels' credibility.

"In terms of the sexual act, it will be just very basic. It's not going to involve descriptions of genitalia or anything of that nature," Hoffinger said.

As he entered the courtroom, Trump repeated complaints about the merits of the case but did not mention Daniels. Trump has been fined $10,000 so far for violating a gag order that prevents him from talking about witnesses.

Prosecutors with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office say Trump falsely labeled his reimbursement payments to Cohen in 2017 as legal expenses in his real estate company's books to cover up what they call an illegal scheme to influence the 2016 election by buying the silence of people with potentially damaging information.

Trump, running again for president in the Nov. 5 election, has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records and denies any sexual encounter with Daniels.

Prosecutors have shown the former president's signature was on payments at the heart of the case. Over the next two weeks they aim to demonstrate that Trump was responsible then for an illegal cover-up.

On Monday, jurors saw the 34 business records that prosecutors say were falsified by Trump to obscure his reimbursement of Cohen.

Trump's defense lawyers have told the 12 jurors and six alternates that Daniels' testimony will not be relevant to the paperwork violations at the heart of prosecutors' case.

Cohen in 2018 pleaded guilty to violating federal campaign finance law through the payment to Daniels. He testified that Trump directed him to make the payment.

Daniels, 45, said she had sex with Trump, 77, at a Lake Tahoe hotel while he was married to his wife Melania Trump.

Trump's legal team says Daniels' claim is false and have suggested she was seeking a role on Trump's reality TV show, The Apprentice.

Daniels has been at the receiving end of some of Trump's vitriolic attacks on social media.

Justice Juan Merchan, who is hearing the case, has said some of those posts violated a gag order restricting Trump from speaking about witnesses, jurors, and others involved in the case if those statements are meant to influence the proceedings.

Merchan has warned Trump could be jailed if he keeps up his attacks.

Trump, the Republican candidate for president, has called the gag order a violation of his free speech rights and says the trial is an attempt to hobble his attempt to win back the White House from Democratic President Joe Biden.

The case is widely seen as less consequential than three other criminal prosecutions Trump faces, but it is the only one certain to go to trial before the election.

The other cases charge Trump with trying to overturn his 2020 presidential defeat and mishandling classified documents after leaving office. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all three.

World+Biz

Stormy Daniels / Donald Trump / United States / Hush Money Trial

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

6h | Habitat
In the last few decades, the haphazard construction of concrete buildings has destroyed the skyline of Dhaka. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How energy efficient are Dhaka’s buildings?

7h | Habitat
Four models of the Mercedes EQ series- EQS 450+ sedan, he EQE 450 4MATIC SUV, The EQE 350+ SUV and the EQE 53 AMG 4MATIC SUV- were unveiled during the event. Photo: Arfin Kazi

From Classic Elegance to Modern Marvels: Inside 'The Benz Experience'

11h | Wheels
In Apon Ahsan&#039;s opinion, our jingle industry is as strong as before. However, there&#039;s a lack of creative freedom. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

What happened to those catchy jingles of the yesteryears?

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why mosquito larvae-destroying insecticides are more effective?

Why mosquito larvae-destroying insecticides are more effective?

1h | Videos
The US has blocked a shipment of US arms aid to Israel

The US has blocked a shipment of US arms aid to Israel

Now | Videos
How AC market flourished in Bangladesh

How AC market flourished in Bangladesh

2h | Videos
Hamas has agreed to a ceasefire brokered by Qatar and Egypt

Hamas has agreed to a ceasefire brokered by Qatar and Egypt

3h | Videos