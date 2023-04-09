Motorcyclist killed after being hit by truck in Dhamrai

A motorcyclist was killed today (9 April) at around 12 pm after being crushed by the wheels of a truck in Dhamrai, Dhaka.

Confirming the matter, Gola Highway Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Sukhendu Basu told The Business Standard 'The killer truck (Dhaka Metro U 14-0514) has been seized along with the recovery of the dead body from the spot.'

'However, the truck driver escaped. The process of taking legal action is going on.' he also added.

Quoting the locals, the officer said, ' A Milkvita truck was going towards Manikganj. On the way, when the motorcycle driver overtook the truck in the Bathuli area, the motorcycle came in front of the truck, the driver of the truck lost control and the truck went over the road divider. Meanwhile, the motorcycle also fell under the wheels of the truck and the motorcyclist was crushed to death on the spot'

