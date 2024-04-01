Dhamrai explosion: 3 of family succumb to injuries

Three members of a family who sustained injuries from an undermined explosion at their house in Dhaka's Dhamrai died today (1 April).

They died while undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, Dr Tariqul Islam, resident medical officer of the institute, told The Business Standard.

The deceased are retired assistant health inspector Nurul Islam, his wife Sufia Begum, and their son Al Hadi Shohag.

The doctor mentioned that although another injured family member – Nishrat Jahan - has shown slight improvement, she is not yet out of danger.

Nishrat, daughter of Nurul Islam and Sufia, is a student of Gonoshasthaya Samaj Vittik Medical College in Ashulia.

The explosion took place on 27 March.

"Initially, there was speculation that the blast might have been caused by accumulated gas in the house. However, it was later determined that the cylinder itself did not explode," said Shohel Rana, station officer of Dhamrai fire station.

According to police, local residents heard an explosion in the flat around 3:00am, just before Sehri. Upon realising the flat was on fire, locals rushed in and doused the fire.

The injured were first taken to Dhamrai Upazila Health Complex. Later, they were transferred to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.