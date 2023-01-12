34 BNP men arrested in Savar and Dhamarai

Thirty-four BNP leaders and activists were arrested from various checkpoints in Savar and Dhamrai upazilas on their way to join BNP's mass sit-in programme in Dhaka on Wednesday.

The arrested people were sent to the court on Thursday (12 January), Savar Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Deepak Chandra Saha and Dhamrai Police Station Officer-in-Charge Atiqur Rahman confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

Deepak Chandra Saha said, "We detained 28 people from the Aminbazar and Hemayetpur checkpoints and sent them to court as they were accused in various cases."

Atiqur Rahman said the law enforcers arrested six people from the Islampur checkpoint near Dhamrai on Wednesday and they were sent to the court on Thursday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Abdullaleh Kafee told The Business Standard, ahead of a political programme of a big party in the capital, police had taken a precautionary measure so that no one could enter the capital for sabotage.

Earlier, police had detained at least 91 people over suspicious behaviour at checkpoints set up at Aminbazar, Savar as BNP holds its mass sit-in programme in the capital on Wednesday.

The detained persons were on their way to Dhaka in various microbuses and private cars to join the BNP's mass sit-in programme in Dhaka on Wednesday (11 January).