5 burnt as gas cylinder explodes in Dhamrai

Total five members of the same family, including a child, were burnt after a gas cylinder exploded at a house in Dhaka's Dhamrai area early Saturday.

The injured are – Md Manzurul Islam, 30, wife Josna Akhter, 25, 18-month-old daughter Marium, Sadia, 20, and Hosna, 30.

They are now currently undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn And Plastic Surgery, confirmed Dhamrai police station Sub-Inspector (SI) Nashirul Islam.

He said, "The explosion occurred from gas line leakage when Jochna Akhter tried to light the gas stove around 6:30am for cooking.

"The fire soon spread throughout the house that burnt five people."

Dhamrai Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Noor Riffat Ara, said, "Around 50% of the surface area of Manzurul's body was burnt. Whereas, Josna and Sadia sustained 70% burn injuries."

Such incidents are increasing across the country as the winter progresses.