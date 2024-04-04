Protesting workers in Dhamrai block Dhaka-Aricha highway demanding unpaid salaries, bonuses

Photo: TBS
The workers of Odyssey Craft (Pvt) Ltd, a garment factory located in Dhamrai upazila's Sombhag Union continued their protest for the second day today (4 April), demanding their unpaid salaries and Eid bonuses be cleared.

The workers joined the work in the factory in the morning, but found that it had been closed without any prior notice, according to them.

At one point, the workers staged a protest in front of the factory demanding, as well as blocking the Dhaka-Aricha highway.

Police arrived at the scene and fired teargas, dispersing the workers.

Two people were arrested from the spot, but later released by the Dhamrai police.

Dhamrai Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Sirajul Islam told The Business Standard that a meeting was held with all parties, including the workers, labour leaders and owners, where it was pledged that all dues would be cleared by 8 April.

Russell Pramanik, president of the regional committee of the Bangladesh Textile and Clothing Industry Workers' League, told TBS that there was trouble yesterday because the factory was closed without any announcement.

Today, the payments were supposed to be disbursed, but the factory was kept closed.

"After all the parties sat and discussed, the owner assured us that the salaries and bonuses of the workers will be paid on April", he added.

He also said that there are 2,200 workers in the factory.

Abu Bakar Siddique Khan, the managing director of the factory, was called several times by this reporter, but he did not respond.

