Motorcyclist dies, passenger injured getting hit by bus in Dhaka's Jatrabari

A motorcyclist died and a passenger was injured after getting hit by a bus in Dhaka's Jatrabari area today.

The deceased was identified as Jasim Uddin, 46, and the injured was Sathi Akhtar, 33.

Their relatives went to the spot and brought Sathi to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital in critical condition, said Inspector Bachhu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police outpost.

Quoting witnesses, police said the incident occurred when Sathi and her cousin Jasim were on a motorbike behind Rayerbag bus stand in Jatrabari around 11:20 am.

A bus of Lovely Paribahan hit the motorbike and fled the scene. Sathi and Jasim fell on the road and the latter died on the spot, said the police.