Youth crushed under wheels of train in Dhaka's Khilgaon

Bangladesh

UNB
29 April, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2024, 01:30 pm

Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

A 25-year-old youth was crushed under the wheels of a train in the Khilgaon rail gate area in Dhaka early today (29 April).

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Md Bachhu Mia, in charge of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost, said pedestrians brought a youth whose two legs were severed to the hospital. He breathed his last while undergoing treatment around 5:20am.

He added that the Dhaka railway police were informed of the matter.

Accident / Train accident

