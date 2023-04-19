Motorbike, pickup van, three wheeler crash leaves 2 dead in Faridpur

Two people were dead and one was injured when a motorbike crashed into a pickup van and CNG-run auto-rickshaw on Dhaka-Khulna Highway at Komorpur in Faridpur district town on Tuesday night.

The deceased were identified as Nazrul Islam, 28, son of Abdur Rahman and Raihan Molla, 29, son of Ilias Molla of Faridpur municipality.

MA Jalil, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station, said Nazrul and Raihan went out for a motorbike ride at 12 am to cool down amid the ongoing heatwave.

When they reached Konorpur Muslim Mission, the bike hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw and a chicken-carrying pick-up van, leaving Nazrul dead on the spot and injuring two others including Raihan.

Raihan died on the way to Dhaka for better treatment.