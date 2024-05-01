Saline, umbrellas distributed among rickshaw pullers in Faridpur on Labour Day

Water, saline and umbrellas were distributed among rickshaw pullers in Faridpur on International Labour Day, through an initiative of the district's deputy commissioner as the lives of workers are at risk in the scorching heat.

Deputy Commissioner Md Kamrul Ahsan Talukder distributed the items among hundreds of rickshaw pullers at the premises of the DC office in Faridpur city around 12pm today (1 May).

Faridpur DC Kamrul Ahsan said, "Umbrellas, water and saline have been provided for the rickshaw pullers to deal with the intense heat.

"The programme will continue until the weather becomes normal."

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Yasin Kabir, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Ramananda Pal and other high-ranking officials of the district administration were present at the time.